Rosie Lee Worthy, 89, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 1, 1931 in Nederland, Texas to parents John Davis and Mattie Sanderson Davis who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Gene Worthy; her brother, J.W. Davis; and her sister, Velma Howard.

Rosie was a long time member of Heights Baptist Church and a former member of the Red Hat Society in Liberty where she resided for over 70 years. She loved to cook and was a wonderful baker, always baking from scratch. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino. Rosie had a sweet, loving personality and she never met a stranger. Her family was always her life, especially after her husband passed. She loved them all dearly and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Gene Worthy, Jr. and wife Juanita, Patty Fenner and husband Jack, and Karen Tims and husband Paul; grandchildren, Anna, Aaron, Ashley, Candi, Kelli, and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Kase, Becca, Mason, Livi, Shelby, and Arlo; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Visitation for Rosie will be held 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 1, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Services will begin at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tim Gruver, with interment to follow at Worthy Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Paul Land, Joele Porter, Charles McGregor, Rylan Puckett, Mason Henicke, and Don Howard. Honorary pallbearers will be Kase Scheffler, Charles Land, Bill Williams, and Jay Guidry. Due to the COVID Pandemic concerns, masks will be required at the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heights Baptist Church, Liberty (2401 Jefferson Dr., Liberty, Texas 77575)

