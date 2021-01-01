William “Bill” Wayne Heyde, 70, of New Waverly, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born on Saturday, February 4, 1950 in Dallas, Texas to Russell James Heyde and Edna (Nicollier) Heyde, both of whom have preceded him in death. William was also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Thomas Heyde. He will always be remembered for his love of nature, wildlife, and sailing. Left to cherish his memory is his loving brother, Russell James Heyde, Jr.; niece, Johnna Sayre and husband Brian; nephews, Christopher Heyde and wife Mariah, Clifford Heyde; great-niece, Katherine Ingle and husband Matt; great-nephew, Clifford Heyde; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

