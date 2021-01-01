Edna Marie Childress, 87, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, November 14, 1933 in Sour Lake, Texas to Willie Vie Adams and Guinola (Nickells) Adams, both of whom have preceded her in death. Edna was also preceded in death by her husband, John Van Childress, Jr., sons, John Van Childress, III, Kenneth Ray Childress, brother, Don Adams, grandchildren, John Van Childress, IV, Jon Wayne Childress, daughter-in-law, Rhonda Lynn Childress. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sulula Guin Ainsworth, Gary W Childress; grandchildren, William Ainsworth, Jr., Michael Ainsworth, Jeffrey Ainsworth, Daniel Ainsworth, Danielle Ainsworth, Stephen Parker, Krishana Powell, Justin M. Childress, Shane Guimbellot, Kenny Ray Childress, John Robert Childress, Marie Davis; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Edna will be held at Neal Funeral Home on January 4, 2021 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. We will be leaving Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 for graveside services at 3:00 pm at Copeland Chapel Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna Marie (Adams) Childress, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

