The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 30, 2020:

Barnett, Christopher Arthur – Criminal Mischief

Chandler, David Carey – Parole Violation

Cromer, Dereatha Lashawn – Amended Order

Gutierrez, Marcelo III – Possession of Marijuana

Payne, Kenneth – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Pratt, Jennifer Lynn – Parole Violation

Barnett, Christopher Arthur

Chandler, David Carey

Cromer, Dereatha Lashawn

Gutierrez, Marcelo III

Payne, Kenneth

Pratt, Jennifer Lynn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook