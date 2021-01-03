Alabama-Coushatta Tribe names new financial officer of Naskila Gaming

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is pleased to announce the promotion of tribal citizen Stephanie Williams to Chief Financial Officer of Naskila Gaming.

Williams transferred from the Tribe’s Tribal Gaming Agency two years ago as an internal auditor and has advanced progressively.

She is a member of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and received her BBA in Accounting and MBA in Business from Sam Houston State University.

She has since worked in the banking industry, tribal government, the regulatory and now, operational side of Indian gaming. She is also a wife, mother and grandmother to three grandchildren.

According to an announcement from the Tribe, “Stephanie brings a wealth of experience with her and we are excited about her new role at Naskila Gaming. Please join us in congratulating Stephanie Williams on her promotion and this great accomplishment.”

