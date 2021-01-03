Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 1, 2020:
- Blanco, Marvin Noel – Public Intoxication
- Cantero-Blanco, Marvin – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Fontenot, Christopher James – Public Intoxication
- Garza, Robert Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief
- Lafler, James – Driving While Intoxicated
- Luscomb, Brittany Nicole – Expired Registration, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Vibandor, Emily – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief
- Villarreal, Justin James – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
Note: A mugshot for Marvin Noel Blanco is not available as of 5 p.m. Sunday.