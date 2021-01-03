John Roy Hedgecock, age 97 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. He was born April 25, 1923 in Arch, New Mexico to parents John R. and Clara Mae Straily Hedgecock who preceded him in death along with his brothers, DeWayne Hedgecock of Oklahoma, and Clifton Hedgecock of Oklahoma; sisters, Ila Mae Hedgecock of Oklahoma and Norma Corley of Cleveland, Texas.

Survivors include his loving wife, Josephine Hedgecock; son, Lonnie Outlaw; sister, Jimmy Holderman of Muenster, Texas; brother, Terry Hedgecock of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Michael Taylor Hawthorne, Shelby Caruthers, Samantha Sublett, and Steven Rush; and great-grandchildren, Rory Caruthers and Jackson Hawthorne; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 4, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

