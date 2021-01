The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 31, 2020:

Furlow, Matthew Thomas – Driving While License Invalid

Ramirez-Medina, Joyce Ann – Possession of Marijuana

Roth, Amber – Hold for Harris County-Intoxicated Assault With a Vehicle

Sanchez Ortega, Santos Omar – Driving While Intoxicated

