Leatha Blanche Whitmire, 73, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born on Thursday, February 13, 1947 in Kirbyville, Texas. Leatha was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruby Bedford, JW Leavings, husbands Joe Poag and Claude Elbert Whitmire, grandparents, William Fredrick and Nezzie Mae Bolton, John Henry and Annie Dora Leavings. Left to cherish her memory is her loving sisters, Shanti and Troy Whitmire, Retha Mae Walker; brothers, Willie James (Bill) Leavings, Clifton and Nancy Leavings; aunts, Allie Mae Faulkner and Bobbie Jean Yaws; nieces and nephews, Lisa Marie and John David, Laura and Dakota Baker, Rebecca and Scott Reynolds, Jason and Stacy Leavings, Michael Leavings, George and Candi Leavings, Clayton Walker, Taylor and Becca Whitmire, Tanner Whitmire ,and Tucker Whitmire; along with numerous other great nephews, nieces, cousins and other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Leatha will be held at Neal Funeral Home on January 4, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Leatha will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for Leatha will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Pastor Mike Minter and Thomas Bolton, officiating.



All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

