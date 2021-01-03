Calvin Cleo Tomlinson, Sr., 94 of Saratoga, passed away on Friday January 1, 2021, at Northwest Health & Rehab Center in Houston.



A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday January 5, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Chapel with Reverend Mike Loftin officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson.



There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday January 4, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Chapel.



A native and lifelong residence of Saratoga, Calvin was a retired oilfield worker, and a member of West End Baptist Church of Saratoga. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Tomlinson Jr, Basil Tomlinson, Reverend Alvin Leo Tomlinson and sister, Geraldine Peco.



Calvin is survived by his loving wife, Billie Jean Tomlinson of Saratoga, son, Calvin Tomlinson Jr, of Saratoga and daughter, Darla Jean Tomlinson of Kerrville.



Grandchildren, Christopher Tomlinson and Kasi Tomlinson. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Calvin Cleo Tomlinson Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

