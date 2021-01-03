Hazel Marie Riley, age 85, of Splendora, Texas passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born September 12, 1935 in Two Mile, Missouri to parents George R. Haney and Olive Haseapple who preceded her in death along with her daughters, Terry Ann Riley and Mary Elizabeth Riley; and brother, Frances.



Survivors include her children, Deborah Jean Riley, Ronnie and Lettie Riley, Margaret Louise Blackburn, Brenda Marie Herbert, Billy and Cathy Riley, Curtis Dean Riley, Sharon and Allen Ellison, and Sandra Dee Riley; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill, Terry, Gary and Kenny; and sisters, Louise, Katheryn and Linda; along with numerous other relatives and friends.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021 at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery, with Brother David Moore officiating.

