Deborah “Debbie” Lee Patrick Beasley, 67, of Liberty passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Beaumont, Texas. Debbie was born July 10, 1953 in Gladewater, Texas to parents Edward Lee Patrick and Doreene Louise Aldridge Patrick.

Debbie was a resident of Liberty for the past 45 years and was a former resident of Premont. She graduated from Premont High School in 1971 and Texas A&M University in 1975. Later she received her Masters in Education from Lamar University. Debbie taught at Liberty Elementary School for a total of 35 years. She was a member of the North Main Baptist Church where she served on the Praise Team and proudly traveled to Africa on two mission trips. She was a member of the Aggie Mom’s Club, CASA, Meals on Wheels and a current Liberty School Board Member. Debbie was very active in her community and touched many hearts along the way. She treasured her family, supported them always and adored her grandchildren.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dennis Beasley of Liberty; her sons, Troy Beasley and Patrick Beasley and wife Tiffany; her grandchildren, Kristen Beasley, Makayla Beasley and Brayden Beasley; her brother, Reginald Patrick and wife Linda; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Services for Debbie will be 10 am Wednesday, January 6th at North Main Baptist Church in Liberty. Interment will follow at Cooke Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 8pm Tuesday, January 5th at North Main Baptist Church in Liberty.

For those who desire, memorials may be made to the Debbie Beasley Memorial Scholarship Fund for Liberty ISD Students at First Liberty National Bank, 1900 Sam Houston, Liberty, Texas 77575.

