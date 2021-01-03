Become a Master Wellness Volunteer in Liberty County; new class starts on Jan. 19

The Master Wellness Volunteer initiative is a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program that will provide volunteers with 40 hours of training in health and nutrition education. In return, the volunteers agree to give back 40 hours of service.

The volunteer opportunities are diverse – giving presentations for local community groups, assisting with periodic cooking schools, distributing information at health fairs, activities behind the scenes and much more.

Previous health or wellness training is not required, but what is needed is an interest in living healthfully and helping others do the same. The training will be held both in person and virtually beginning Jan. 19.

The registration fee is $75 or $50 for students. The 2021 training dates are the first session on Jan. 19, an online study in February and the final session on March 3.

For more information, call Alexis Cordova, County Extension Agent for Family & Community Health at 936-334-3230 or e-mail ancordova@ag.tamu.edu.

To request an application packet, please visit https://liberty.agrilife.org/family-life/master-wellness-volunteer/. After you submit your packet, you will be provided a private link to register.

