James Darrell “Sonny” McGee, 82, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was born on Thursday, May 19, 1938 in Huntsville, Texas. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Arthur McGee and Fannie Lou Plaster: great-grandson Beaux McGee; sisters, Vita Anthony and Rita Okervall. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Sonny McGee, Jr. and wife Christie, Lacinda Carr and husband Randy, Sonia Langham and husband Jefferson, Molly Ann Young; step-mother, Evelyn McGee; step-sisters, Nancy Crowell and husband David, Catherine Riche’ and husband Jim; grandchildren, John Nicholas McGee, Sonny McGee III, Chance McGee, Justin Oliver, Brock McGee, Cortney Weber, Jacob Cargle, Jessica Cargle, Emma Jane Langham, Jefferson Langham, Lacey Langham, Payton Montana Hamilton, Cole Lee Evans Young and Morgan Chalet Evans Young; great-grandchildren, John, Hunter, Peyton, Wesley, Braydon and Camdon McGee, Layton Smith, Ella Cargle, Ethan Cargle, Jared Bullock, Jade Bullock, Hoyt Hamilton; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A memorial service for Sonny Will be held at a date to be announced, close to his birthday.

