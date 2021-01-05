Beatrice Faye Reihe, 71, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, February 1, 1949 in Battle Creek, Iowa to Bert Conyers and Betty Mack Conyers, both of whom have preceded her in death. Beatrice was also preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Eugene Sherman. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Annette Kyle and husband Jason, Jessica Reihe; brother, Robert Conyers; sisters, Sherry Davis and husband Dewayne, Polly Conyers; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

