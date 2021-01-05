Grady Louis Fennell, 93, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, November 9, 1927 in Portales, New Mexico to Jessie Lee Fennell and Ruby Gertrude (Ross) Fennell, both of whom have preceded him in death. Grady was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty Lou Fennell, daughters, Jacque Simpson, Jerry Capps, son-in-law, Larry Rice, grandson, Little Hank Simpson. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Jimmy Lewis Fennell, Sr. and wife Irene; Judy Rice; 3 sisters, grandchildren, Crystal Dohrmann and Jimmy Fennell, Jr., Shane Rice and Deniece Stanley, Jason Simpson, Shonda Moore, Michelle Boatwright, Lynnette Hernandez, Marcia Capps; along with numerous nieces and nephews as well as other loving family and treasured friends. A gathering of friends and family in Grady’s honor will take place on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Ryan Cemetery. Graveside service to follow will begin promptly at 2:00 PM.

