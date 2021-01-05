Amber Nichelle Collins, 22, of Splendora, Texas tragically passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Amber, our sassy girl, was born on Sunday, December 20, 1998 in Tomball, Texas to her parents, Wesley and Patty Collins and Michelle Collins, all of Splendora, Texas. Amber was preceded in death by her uncle, Wayne Collins, great-grandmother, Margaret Hickman. Left to cherish her loving memory is her loving grandmother, Kathy Phillips and husband Jerry; brothers, Robert Collins, Christopher Collins, Ronnie Moss, Steven Moss, Michael Stump, Eric Stump; sisters, Ashley Valdez and husband Osmin of Cleveland, Texas, Margaret Collins, Amanda Clemens, Lisa Perro; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and treasured friends. A gathering of friends will be held for Amber on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A Celebration of her life will begin promptly at 4:00 PM. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

