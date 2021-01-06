Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2021:
- Davis, Jade Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Goulder, Austin James – Possession of Marijuana and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Henderson, Nevada Caitlyn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lawrence, Melanie Juanita – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Polk County-Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility and Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Olszak, Richard Maurice Jr. – No Driver’s License, Expired Registration and Violate Promise to Appear
- Peoples, William Justin – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Reig-Plaza, Oscar – Driving While Intoxicated
- Theriot, Jerry Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Thompson, Joshua Allen – Theft of Property
- Tullous, Tara Marie – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Zeigler, Clint Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Duty on Striking Fixture
Note: The mugshot for Nevada Henderson was not available as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.