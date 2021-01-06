Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2021:

Davis, Jade Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Goulder, Austin James – Possession of Marijuana and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Henderson, Nevada Caitlyn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lawrence, Melanie Juanita – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Polk County-Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility and Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Olszak, Richard Maurice Jr. – No Driver’s License, Expired Registration and Violate Promise to Appear

Peoples, William Justin – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Reig-Plaza, Oscar – Driving While Intoxicated

Theriot, Jerry Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Thompson, Joshua Allen – Theft of Property

Tullous, Tara Marie – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Zeigler, Clint Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Duty on Striking Fixture

Note: The mugshot for Nevada Henderson was not available as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.

