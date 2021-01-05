Woman killed in early morning accident in Cleveland

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, on the 1600 block of E. Houston in Cleveland.

The accident was reported to Cleveland Police Department by a motorist who noticed a wrecked truck pinned against a large tree. Cleveland Police Officers J. Arnett and J. Skipworth arrived to find a white Chevrolet pickup truck with major damages and a female inside of the truck who appeared to be deceased.

According to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, officers believed the truck was traveling eastbound on East Houston before veering to the edge of the roadway, striking the concrete handicap access ramp near the entrance to the front parking lot of the Cleveland High School.

It appears that the truck possibly went airborne and rolled into the ditch, striking a large pine tree. The vehicle landed upright after crashing into another large tree, which brought it to a stop.

Liberty County Precinct #6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller pronounced the female deceased at the scene.

This is an active investigation and officers are confirming the identity of the female and collecting addition evidence. An update on this fatal crash investigation may become available at a later time.

