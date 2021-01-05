Elected officials sworn in for Liberty County

Glass ceilings were shattered on Monday, Jan. 4, as Liberty County swore in its first female district attorney – Jennifer Bergman Harkness – and first female constable – Tammy Bishop.

“Today is not just an important day. This is a historic day,” said 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain. “Guess how many female district attorneys we have had in the last 175 years. Zero. Today is history, ladies and gentlemen … It’s history that is long, long, long overdue.”

Sworn in and ready to begin their terms of office after taking their oaths on Monday, Jan. 4, are (left to right) District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton, Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop, Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter, County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Wesley Hinch, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski and County Tax Assessor-Collector Richard Brown. Not pictured are Pct. 1 Constable Les Hulsey, Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison, Sheriff Bobby Rader and Pct. 1 Commissioner David Whitmire. Hulsey, Rader and Whitmire were sworn in prior to Monday’s ceremony.

Cain, who administered the oath for the new district attorney during a ceremony in the 75th State District Courtroom in Liberty, credited Bergman Harkness for her attitude in dealing with people, which he believes helped lead to her victory.

“Jennifer, I just want to say a couple of things. The reason, in my opinion, that you got elected is because of the way you treat people. I cannot tell you how important a compliment that is because when you deal with Jennifer, she says, ‘What can I do to help?’ That’s the attitude you get from her,” he said.

He quoted a passage from Philippians 2:3, which says, “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.”

“That’s why she got elected. That’s why Tammy [Bishop] got elected and it’s why [County Court at Law No. 2 Judge] Wes [Hinch] got elected,” Cain said.

After taking her oath, the new DA explained the history of the Bible she held, which belonged to her maternal side of the family. It was used by her mother’s parents, who both served as Pct. 3 commissioners for Liberty County.

“I know they would be so happy and they are looking down and watching today. I want to thank Lameka Trahan. She’s not with us today but girl, we did it,” said Bergman Harkness, referring to her friend and fellow attorney who died in 2016 at the age of 40 after a bout with cancer.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Liberty County. I have always had a servant’s heart and I will continue to do that. I am blessed to call Liberty County my home and I look forward to doing everything I can to make you proud,” she said.

Monday’s ceremony, which was officiated by County Judge Jay Knight and organized with the help of Elections Administrator Klint Bush, saw the swearing in of County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Wes Hinch, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop, Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison, Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton, Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness and Tax Assessor-Collector Richard “Ricky” Brown. Prior to Monday, several other newly elected and reelected candidates took their oaths, including Sheriff Bobby Rader, County Attorney Matthew Poston, Pct. 1 Commissioner David Whitmire and Pct. 2 Constable Les Hulsey.

Holding her family’s Bible, Jennifer Bergman wipes a tear as she listens to 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain talk about the historic occasion of her swearing in as the first district attorney for Liberty County.

Jennifer Bergman Harkness listens as 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain discusses the historic moment of her swearing in as Liberty County’s first female district attorney.

Wes Hinch was surrounded by his family as he took his oath as the new judge for Liberty County Court at Law No. 2 on Monday, Jan. 4.

Liberty County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Wes Hinch takes his oath of office as wife, Kimber, holds a Bible, and their children, Jack and Hannah, watch the historic moment.

Liberty County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Wes Hinch said he was grateful for his family standing behind him and for those who went ahead and paved the way for him.

Liberty County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Wes Hinch gets a little help from 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain as he puts on his judge’s robe for the first time immediately after his swearing in on Monday, Jan. 4.

Standing alongside his wife, Becky, Liberty County Tax Asesssor-Collector Richard “Ricky” Brown takes his oath of office on Monday, Jan. 4. He is beginning his third term.

Sporting a black eye he suffered during a fall, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski takes his first oath of office as an elected commissioner from County Judge Jay Knight. Karbowski was previously appointed to finish the unexpired term of the previous commissioner. Karbowski told Bluebonnet News afterward that a recent bout with COVID-19 impacted his equilibrium temporarily, which resulted in his fall.

Judge Chap Cain said that Liberty County was long overdue a female district attorney during Monday’s swearing-in ceremony in the 75th State District Courtroom just before administering the oath of office to District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness.



Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop takes her oath of office from 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain.

Tammy Bishop made history by becoming Liberty County’s first female constable. She was sworn in on Monday, Jan. 4, as her loved ones looked on. She will serve Pct. 1.

Mark “Maddog” Davison takes his oath of office as Pct. 3 constable as his wife, Aurora, holds a Bible. The oath was administered by Liberty County Judge Jay Knight on Monday, Jan. 4, in the 75th State District Courtroom.

Holding his granddaughter Hadley, and as his wife Paula and grandson Emmitt look on, Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton raises his right hand and swears to uphold the laws and perform his duties as constable. Administering the oath is Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn.

David Hunter is beginning another term as Pct. 5 constable after he was sworn in on Monday, Jan. 4, in the 75th State District Courtroom in Liberty.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight (right) administers the oath of office to Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness as his wife, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness, holds her family’s Bible.



Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness takes his oath of office as his wife and newly sworn-in district attorney, Jennifer Bergman Harkness, looks on while holding her family’s Bible.

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness (center) is congratulated by fellow attorneys Farrah Harper (left) and Dana Williams (right) after her swearing in on Monday, Jan. 4, in the 75th District Courtroom in Liberty.

Houston attorneys Rusty Hardin (left) and Joe Roden (right) with Rusty Hardin and Associates were on hand to watch the historic swearing in of Liberty County’s first female district attorney, Jennifer Bergman Harkness, and the first judge for County Court at Law No. 2, Wes Hinch (center).

Judge Wes Hinch poses for a photo with his family after he was sworn in as the first judge for the Liberty County Court at Law No. 2 on Monday, Jan. 4. Standing behind him is his daughter, Hannah, wife, Kimber, and son, Jack.

