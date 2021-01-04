Michael C. Sturm “Mike”, 66 of Splendora, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was born on Monday, November 15, 1954 in Florence, Arizona. He enjoyed camping, landscaping and nature. He was so proud of all of his siblings and their careers. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Sturm and sister, Terry Sturm. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 38 years Sharon Sturm; mother, Mary Sturm; sisters, Kathy Esqueda, Barb Magill, and Mary Nishikawa; brother, Ricky Sturm; nephews David Ray Jr. “Buba”, Joseph Michael Sturm, Michael Joseph Sturm; nieces Katie Sturm, Emily Sturm, Madison Sturm and Ashley Niekamp, great nephews, Tanner Ray and Hunter Ray along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Michael will be held at Neal Funeral Home on January 7, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Michael will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Michael will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Charles Sturm, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

