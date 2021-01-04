Ronald Perez Urbano, 40, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 and he was born on Monday, November 10, 1980 to Roberto Perez and Lidia Perez. Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Lidia Urbano. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Yanelis Gonzalez; son, Ronald Perez Gonzalez, Jr.; daughter, Lianet Perez Gonzalez; brothers, Roberto Perez Urbano, Jr., Pedro Urbano; sisters, Solanch Perez, Zurisaday Perez; mother-in-law, Marino Gonzalez, father-in-law Marino Gonzales; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A graveside service will be held at Farley Chapel Cemetery. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Perez Urbano, please visit our floral store.

