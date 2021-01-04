Diann Kay Baskin Jeter of Splendora, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Diann was born on Monday, October 12, 1953 in Cleveland, Texas to Allen Baskin and Pearl Baskin, both of whom have preceded her in death. Diann is also preceded in death by her brother Jerry Baskin. Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Jason Reeves of Splendora, Texas, Christopher Reeves of Magnolia, Texas, Warren Jeter and wife Brooke of Sulphur, Louisiana; brother, Wayne Baskin and wife Julie of Splendora, Texas; grandchildren, Cody Reeves, Cheyenne Reeves, Trenton Jeter, Brody Jeter, Levi Reeves; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A celebration of life for Diann will be set at a later date by the family.

All services were handled under the care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diann Kay Baskin Jeter, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

