Ranulfo Flores, 69, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born on Sunday, May 27, 1951 in San Juan Capistrano, Zacatecas to Amado Flores Quezada and Maria De La Luz Duran Quezada, both of whom have preceded him in death. Ranulfo was also preceded in death by his daughter, Veronica Flores, brothers, Miguel Flores, Armando Flores, sisters, Marcelina Flores, Maria Flores, Torebia Flores, Manuela Flores. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Amparo Flores; children, Mario Flores, Ranulfo Flores, Jr., Diana Flores, Neli Flores Hernandez; brothers, Placido Flores, Ranulfo Flores, Urbano Flores, Amado Flores, Pedro Flores; sisters, Casilda Flores, Dolores Flores; grandchildren, Hailey Hernandez, Adan Hernandez, Mia Hernandez, Isaac Flores, Abraham Flores, Jacob Flores, Elias Flores; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Ranulfo will be held at Neal Funeral Home on January 8, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 11:59 pm. Funeral Services for Ranulfo will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cleveland at 12:00 pm. Interment for Ranulfo will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

