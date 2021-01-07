Babin stands by election objections, but condemns attack on U.S. Capitol

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement about the events of January 6, 2021:

The media is attempting to confuse the public regarding objectors and the importance of election integrity for all future elections with the violence that took place in Washington, DC yesterday.

I stand by my objections to the Electoral College count from certain states in the November 2020 election. If we allow representatives of the people to be threatened and accused of treason for carrying out their constitutional duty to ensure free and fair elections, I fear that all of our American freedoms will soon be in danger of becoming nothing more than patriot dreams of the past. I will not be bullied into forsaking the oath I swore to uphold.

If SCOTUS had properly acted and heard the Texas lawsuit, we might have prevented frustrations from festering into the tragic events of yesterday. The American people deserved a decision on the merit of numerous claims of unconstitutionality, irregularity, and fraud. It was their duty. They failed.

I am against what took place yesterday inside the Capitol building and the manner in which it occurred. I am also against the vile insults directed toward me and my fellow objectors that slam our integrity and blame us for yesterday’s incidents – especially from those who have condoned and even championed the violent events that have taken place over the last nine months.

My Democrat colleagues offered objections in 2001, 2005, and 2017 when counting the electoral votes – there was nothing treasonous or seditious about it then, nor is there now. The Left cannot call for unity, while also calling for my expulsion from the House of Representatives simply for doing the same thing they have done in every Republican-won presidential election in modern history.

That being said, Congress has spoken and there will be a peaceful transfer of power on January 20, 2021. Regardless of who is in the White House, I will continue to spend every day faithfully serving the people of TX-36 and work to protect this country from the Democrats’ socialistic agenda.

