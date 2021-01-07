Ray Brooks Duran, age 88, of Splendora, Texas passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. He was born July 2, 1932 in Carthage, Mississippi to parents Alta Blanche and Douglas Duran who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Dewish, Carlton, Bill and Pat Duran; son, David Duran; grandsons; David Duran, Jr., Erich Tappe, Joshua Duran, Brent Mitchell, and Ethan Tiner; and great-grandson, Dalton Tappe.

Ray and May Lois were married on August 6, 1953 in Carthage, Mississippi. They moved to Texas in 1955, and moved to Splendora in 1960. They lived in Splendora for the past 60 years, where they raised their eight children, some of the grandchildren, and many neighborhood kids. Ray Brooks and May Lois have 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Ray was in the United States Air Force and was stationed primarily in Labrador during the Korean War. He served as a military policeman. Ray was known as Mr. D, Daddy, Pop, PawPaw, Friend, and Biggie to folks in the local area, and by family and friends far and wide.

Ray Brooks accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized on September 16, 1960. He was ordained a Deacon on January 26, 1962 under Pastor H.J. Boucher. He served as Deacon in First Missionary Baptist Church, Plum Grove Baptist Church and has served in Woodland Baptist Church for the past 42 years.

As you know, Ray was a Christian man with exceptional faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ. He taught his children, as well as many people he mentored, if they put God first in their lives, everything would be okay. He said many, many times, “No matter what happens, it will be okay because God’s in control.”

Ray Brooks is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, May Lois Duran; son, Doug Duran; daughters, Sara West and husband Gary, Becky Mitchell and husband Brent, Drenda Tappe and husband Junior, Carol VanDiest and husband Roger, Debbie Wilkie and husband Travis, and Judy Powell and husband David; and many, many friends and family.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens officiated by Pastor Paul Gothard.

