Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 5, 2021:
- Barrios, Daniel Soto – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured License Plate, and No Driver’s License
- Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass
- Ortiz, Tamara – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Pumphrey, Scott Douglas – Speeding, Invalid Driver’s License and Violation of Promise to Appear
- Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Expired Registration/License Plate, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Romero, Randon Russell – Hold for State of Kansas
- Turner, Darius – Driving While License Invalid