Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 5, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 5, 2021:

  • Barrios, Daniel Soto – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured License Plate, and No Driver’s License
  • Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass
  • Ortiz, Tamara – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Pumphrey, Scott Douglas – Speeding, Invalid Driver’s License and Violation of Promise to Appear
  • Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Expired Registration/License Plate, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Romero, Randon Russell – Hold for State of Kansas
  • Turner, Darius – Driving While License Invalid
  • Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth
  • Ortiz, Tamara
  • Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr.
  • Romero, Randon Russell

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.