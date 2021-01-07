Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 5, 2021:

Barrios, Daniel Soto – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured License Plate, and No Driver’s License

Gilmore, Ashley Elizabeth – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass

Ortiz, Tamara – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Pumphrey, Scott Douglas – Speeding, Invalid Driver’s License and Violation of Promise to Appear

Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Expired Registration/License Plate, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Romero, Randon Russell – Hold for State of Kansas

Turner, Darius – Driving While License Invalid

