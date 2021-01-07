Elliott Benjamin Hoke, 31, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. He was born on Friday, June 30, 1989 in Austin, Texas to Russel H. Hoke and Sandy B. Benzel Hoke. Elliott was preceded in death by his mother, Sandy B. Hoke, brother, Gregory Hoke. Left to cherish his memory is his loving father, Russel Hoke; son, Liam Hoke; brothers, Adam Hoke, Evan Hoke; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

