Sylvia Ann Smith, 88, of Honey Island, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her residence with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Smith was born on June 19, 1932, in Roganville, Texas. Ms. Smith loved cooking for each and every one of her children and anyone that would show up. In her spare time, she enjoyed family time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. In her younger years, she and E.C. traveled with the Railroad. She was a faithful servant attending church at Assembly of God Church in Honey Island, Texas. She was a devoted wife of 66 years to her High School sweetheart. For E.C. to be able to marry his sweetheart, he had to swim across to creek. Her family will always be comforted in knowing she enjoyed a happy and blessed life.



Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents, Huey Conn and Daimer Conn; husband, E.C. Smith; brothers, Odell Coleman, Davie Hargis; sister, Judy Ybaro.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kay Smith and husband Preston Jenkins of Honey Island, Texas, Cynthia Pittman and husband Richard of Honey Island, Texas; grandchildren, Doug Pittman and wife Tiara of Honey Island, Texas, Cody Smith and wife Megan of Honey Island, Texas, Ashley Jordan and husband Charles of Honey Island, Texas; great-grandchildren, Evan Jordan, Aubree Jordan, Halston Pittman, Cooper Smith, Adalee Pittman, Brett Jordan, Sylvia Pittman, many loving relatives and a host of friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 11:00 am at Jordan Cemetery in Honey Island with Pastor Earl Crawford officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Ann Smith please visit our Tribute Store.

