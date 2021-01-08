Donna Jean (Withers) Gibson went be with Lord, Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 with a loving daughter at her side. Donna Jean was born on August 18th, 1944 to Frank & Florence Withers in Hiawatha Ks. She was the youngest of three daughters. Donna graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1962. She was married to Ronnie Wayne Gibson on September 4th, 1965, and were married for 55 loving years. In 1968 they moved to California had a farm and raised two children.



Her life was centered around her family, church, and she was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles where she served in many roles. She also had two children Rachel & Bryan. She was a doting mother to both of her children. Donna made sure both of her children were involved in church and worthwhile organizations 4-H, FFA, Band, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Sports, and was always there to support them. She also supported her husband Ronnie in many different adventures in their life.

Donna and her husband Ronnie left Woodland, CA. in the Summer of 1999 for an adventure of a lifetime traveling across our great nation. They have met many people and made many friends all over the United States.



Donna Jean (Withers) Gibson preceded in death by her parents Frank & Florence Withers of Kansas City, KS. And sister Virginia & Frank Rostocil of Olathe, KS, Brother-law Floyd & Betty Gibson of Kansas City, KS.



Donna Serviced by her Husband of 55 years Ronnie Wayne Gibson of Woodland, CA, oldest sister Gween & Marvin Puvogel of Paola, KS. Daughter Rachel Ann (Gibson) Stark & Husband Wayne Stark of Hardin, Tx; Son Bryan Wayne Gibson & Wife Mariade Gibson of Las Vegas, NV. Grandchildren Matthew Gibson of Las Vegas, NV, Allie Jean Stark of Hardin, Tx. Her beloved dog Skreech. She also had numerous nieces and nephews and other family members in Kansas and Missouri. She will also be missed by many beloved friends all over the country.



In lieu of flowers and plants please make donations to Girl Scout Troop 132031 of Hardin Texas through Rachel Stark. Services will be held at a later date.





