Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 6, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2021:

  • Elliott, Michael Vinson – Interfering With Request for Emergency Assistance
  • Fisher, Jonathan Clifford – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Grider, Jesse Jr. – Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Herman, Jason Paul – Speeding
  • Phillips, Brandon James – Possession of Marijuana and Driving With Invalid License
  • Smith, Bailey Harrison – Hold for Johnson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Smith, Bailey Harrison
  • Elliott, Michael Vinson
  • Fisher, Jonathan Clifford
  • Grider, Jesse Jr.
  • Phillips, Brandon James

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.