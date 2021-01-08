Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2021:
- Elliott, Michael Vinson – Interfering With Request for Emergency Assistance
- Fisher, Jonathan Clifford – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Grider, Jesse Jr. – Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Herman, Jason Paul – Speeding
- Phillips, Brandon James – Possession of Marijuana and Driving With Invalid License
- Smith, Bailey Harrison – Hold for Johnson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance