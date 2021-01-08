FLNB breaks ground on new branch in Mont Belvieu

First Liberty National Bank board members, executives and guests on Thursday, Jan. 7, attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Mont Belvieu for the bank’s seventh branch location. Also in attendance were three team members poised to service the new location: Bonnie Garcia, Brennon Marsh and Troy Bernhardt.

“We feel the location at the intersection of FM 565 and FM 3180 is a prime spot to be as the Mont Belvieu area is expected to continue its growth,” said Charles McGuire, FLNB’s chairman.

FLNB’s President and CEO Kelly Stretcher welcomes guests to a groundbreaking for the bank’s new hub in Mont Belvieu.

FLNB’s board and the team who will oversee construction of a new FLNB hub in Mont Belvieu line up for a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 7.

“We’re excited to be here. First Liberty is community to being a true community bank. This will not just be a branch location,” said Kelly D. Stretcher, FLNB’s president and CEO.

Stretcher went on to note, “It will be a community banking hub – something that is unique. We are here to reinvest in Chambers County. Our board of directors is committed to that: to invest in this area and this community, and make it grow and prosper.”

Architectural firm MG Architects designed the branch. Cox Commercial Construction, of Baytown, Texas, will build it. The final facility will be 3,144 square feet and possess the latest in financial technology and capabilities, including interactive teller machines with live video tellers.

Construction will begin immediately and the location is expected to open in Fall 2021.

First Liberty National Bank is very excited to share its full-service banking abilities with Chambers County. The bank, which was founded in 1913, is known for its markets for personal service, as well as offering a wide array of banking, mortgage, insurance and investment services.

FLNB’s main headquarters is located at 1900 Sam Houston St., Liberty. Branches are in Dayton, Huffman, Hardin and Chamber, and a loan production office, which is currently located on the site of the future Mont Belvieu branch.

To learn more about First Liberty National Bank, visit www.flnb.com.

