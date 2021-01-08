Cleveland HS students earn scholarships at welding contest

Cleveland High School welding students went to their first welding competition at Arc Labs on Saturday, Dec. 19, and did an outstanding job representing the high school with their welding skills and professionalism.

Out of the 11 students on the team, Carlos Zavala came away with a $1,500 scholarship, the highest of all five scholarships awarded to Cleveland High School welding students in the competition.

The other scholarships were awarded to Ruben Gutierrez, $1,000, Alexander Lopez, $750, Jeremias Mendez, $500, and Joshua Hernandez, $250.

The students who participate on the team are Alexander Lopez, Carlos Zavala, Jesus Reyes, Jeremias Mendez, Salvador Lagunas, Joshua Hernandez, Ruben Gutierrez, Nathan Gonzalez, Alberto Alvarado, Hector Guzman and Lance Gaskins.

“Congratulations Mr. Baxter, and to all of the students,” said Cleveland ISD spokesperson Susan Ard.

