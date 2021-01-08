EMC Rotary hears update on COVID-19 vaccines

The Rotary Club of East Montgomery County kicked off their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 5, with speaker Dr. Charles Campbell.

Campbell gave the Rotarians information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, two types of vaccines are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19:

Dr. Campbell also spoke how this vaccine is different from the flu shot. Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases.

To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. Not mRNA vaccines. Instead, they teach our cells how to make a protein — or even just a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.

Rotarians appreciated the information and will donate an elementary library book in Dr. Campbell’s honor to Timber Lakes Elementary School in Splendora ISD.

