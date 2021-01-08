PUBLIC ALERT: Car stolen in Cleveland with 2-year-old child in backseat

Update: The stolen car out of Cleveland has been located and the baby is safe. Authorities found the abandoned vehicle with the child still inside at an early learning center in Montgomery County. The suspect also is in custody. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for a white 2019 Toyota Rav 4 that was stolen Friday afternoon from a parking lot by Met Headstart and Health Essentials Wellness Center on E. Houston St. (across from Cleveland High School) in Cleveland. A 2-year-old girl was in the backseat when the man took the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a navy blue shirt and khaki-colored pants. The child is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle has dealer tags out of Huntsville, Texas. The front license plate may also say “used car.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622. At this time, police are out searching all roads leading in and out of Cleveland in the hopes of spotting the vehicle.

As soon as more information is known, an update will be posted.

