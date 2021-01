William Edward Franklin, 82, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born on February 2, 1938, in Nacogdoches, Texas to Euthel Elbert Franklin and Electra Haltom Franklin. William was a member of Joy Lutheran Church in Atascocita. He was a fun-loving gentleman who loved to socialize. William will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Euthel and Electra Franklin.

William is survived by his wife, Anna Franklin; children, Lloyd Franklin and Catherine Franklin; grandchildren, Christina Franklin Fielder Stephanie Franklin Prytula, and Justin Franklin; great-grandson, Tyler Fielder; sisters, Anna Lois Pribble and Mildred Pate; and a host of extended family and friends.

A graveside service will begin at 2:00pm on Monday, January 11, 2020 in Ryan Cemetery with interment to follow.

