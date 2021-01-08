Monroe “M.C.” Charles LeNormand passed away on December 27, 2020 at Dayton Nursing and Rehab at the age of 82 years young.

Born July 11, 1938 to Monroe and Wilda LeNormand, M.C. graduated Hardin High School in 1955. He served in the United States Army and was a proud member of the elite 101st Airborne Division. An accomplished master electrician by trade, he also served with the Liberty Fire Department, Liberty Electrical Department and the Liberty Search and Rescue. A lifelong resident of Liberty, he loved to travel and was fortunate to have a career that afforded him the opportunity to see and explore much of the world. A proud veteran, he took with him a small American flag with him each time he traveled to a new country―from the northern regions of Russia and Canada―to as far south as New Zealand and the South Pole.

In addition to travel, M.C. enjoyed the simple pleasures of fishing and squirrel hunting. He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner with a wealth of knowledge that he loved to share with others.

M.C. is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Audra LeNormand and a stepson, Jesse Packard. He is also survived by an only sister, Mary Ann Johnson. In addition, he leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

