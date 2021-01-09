LaVerne Teplicek, age 74 of Tomball, Texas passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. She was born November 1, 1946 in Houston, Texas to parents Thurman and Mary Bledsoe McAdams who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Denise Kinsey and husband Gary P. Kinsey, and Michelle Elaine Vickery and husband Tom Vickery; grandchildren, Nicole S. Tallant, Lauren G. Kinsey-Kracht, Jessica K. Kinsey, Brook Ashley Sandoval, and Eric David Sandoval; great-grandchildren, Rowan S. Tallant, Grayson P. Tallant, and Kristof A. Kracht; brother, John T. McAdams, Jr.; and sister, Sally A. Kirk; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be for family only at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

