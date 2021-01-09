Cecil Ray “Popeye” Oldham, 66, of Wallisville, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Webster, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1954, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Cecil and M.D. Oldham. Popeye graduated from Anahuac High School, class of 1974. After high school, he began working in plant construction as a pipefitter supervisor, where he eventually met the love of his life, the late Jolene Oldham.

Popeye grew up with a passion for working on cars. So in 1980, when the couple came back to Wallisville, together they opened up a mechanic shop and wrecker service. He also started a tractor service and eventually, all of their businesses grew into a parts and hardware store. Popeye had a love of cows, so he and Jolene began raising cattle and ranching until 2017 when they focused on their retirement.

It wasn’t until 1990, at the age of 36, that Popeye became a Constable after attending the Lamar Police Academy. He worked as a Constable for Chambers County for 30 years before retiring in 2019.

Popeye pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for classic cars and being on any type of equipment that had a motor. You could always find him working on something or simply keeping busy because being idle was not in his nature. Popeye was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. His favorite hobby of all was being a proud dad and spending time with his family. Popeye captured so many hearts of those in his community and touched the lives of so many others and was not afraid to tell you how the cow ate the cabbage. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Popeye was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 32 years, Jolene Reedy Oldham; his sister Jean McKey and her husband Lonnie McKey; and his brother Arie Oldham. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters Taylor Oldham Wilcox and husband Curt of Wallisville; his stepdaughter Kelly Ross of Wallisville; his grandchildren Hill and Ramsey Cecile Wilcox of Wallisville and Aaron Watts of Fort Worth; his nieces and nephew Kathy Harrell, Tammy McKey and Lonnie “Dump” McKey; his great-nieces and nephews Eric McKey, Chase McKey, Paige Sherman, Tabitha Sheffield, and Lonnie David Moon; his four-legged canine companion LouLou; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Mike Roy, Bob Wallace, RC Hancock, Dustin Blackburn, Lonnie “Dump” McKey, Eric McKey, Chase McKey, and Kevin DeFusto. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Standley, Edie Sedtal, Adrian Baty, John Stockwell, Butch Speights, Don Langford, Butch Bean, Robert Barrow, Dennis Dugat, Cully Smith, Grant Smith Jimmy Gore, Jack Stone, and Keith Norman.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10am until 12pm, on Monday, January 11, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 405 Magnolia Avenue South in Anahuac. A graveside service and committal will follow at 12:30 pm, in Anahuac Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Buser officiating.

