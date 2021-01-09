Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 7, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 7, 2021:

  • Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Disorderly Conduct
  • Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Hold for US Marshals
  • Chapman, Jennifer – Criminal Trespassing
  • Christian, James Dwight – Amended Order
  • Duncan, Amanda Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Karstedt, Shawn Lee – Criminal Trespass
  • Kinney, Andrew Thomas – Bond Revocation-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Martinez, Omar – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Porter, Colton Edward – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Richardson, Micah Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Rosas, Hilario – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Rothman, Bonnie – Parole Violation
  • Stedman, James Glenn – Hold for Polk County-Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child
  • Williams, Angela Marie – Hold for State of Florida-Burglary
