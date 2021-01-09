Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 7, 2021:

Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Disorderly Conduct

Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Hold for US Marshals

Chapman, Jennifer – Criminal Trespassing

Christian, James Dwight – Amended Order

Duncan, Amanda Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Karstedt, Shawn Lee – Criminal Trespass

Kinney, Andrew Thomas – Bond Revocation-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Martinez, Omar – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Porter, Colton Edward – Evading Arrest or Detention

Richardson, Micah Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision

Rosas, Hilario – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Rothman, Bonnie – Parole Violation

Stedman, James Glenn – Hold for Polk County-Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child

Williams, Angela Marie – Hold for State of Florida-Burglary

