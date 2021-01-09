Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 7, 2021:
- Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Disorderly Conduct
- Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Hold for US Marshals
- Chapman, Jennifer – Criminal Trespassing
- Christian, James Dwight – Amended Order
- Duncan, Amanda Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Karstedt, Shawn Lee – Criminal Trespass
- Kinney, Andrew Thomas – Bond Revocation-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Martinez, Omar – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Porter, Colton Edward – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Richardson, Micah Lynn – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Rosas, Hilario – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Rothman, Bonnie – Parole Violation
- Stedman, James Glenn – Hold for Polk County-Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child
- Williams, Angela Marie – Hold for State of Florida-Burglary