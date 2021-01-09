Commissioners OK COVID-19 pay extension for County employees

In their first meeting of the new year, Liberty County commissioners on Monday, Jan. 4, voted to extend COVID-19 pay and ordered pay for County employees into 2021.

COVID-19 pay applies to County employees who miss work due to contracting the virus or being in quarantine with a family member with COVID-19. Ordered pay applies to County employees whose offices are closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

If commissioners had not approved the extension, County employees would have had to draw hours from their personal time off accounts that are meant to cover vacation time and traditional sick pay.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, County Judge Jay Knight told Bluebonnet News he believed it was important that the extension was approved in order to protect County employees.

The next meeting for Liberty County Commissioners Court is 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the courtroom of Liberty County Court at Law No. 1 in the courthouse.

To see the agenda and to keep up with future meetings, go online to https://www.co.liberty.tx.us/page/liberty.PublicNotices.

