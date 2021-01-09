Union Pacific begins work on Trinity River crossing in Liberty

Work is underway on the Trinity River railroad bridge in Liberty. The work is part of previously scheduled maintenance and infrastructure improvements to replace two spans that cross the river.

The project is expected to last throughout 2021, said Union Pacific spokesperson Elizabeth Graham, adding that train traffic will continue to flow through the area.

“We do not anticipate that it will cause any delays to the public,” Graham said.

Union Pacific is gearing up for work on the trestle bridge that crosses the Trinity River in Liberty.

The 523-foot bridge links rail traffic from the Port of Beaumont to Houston. In 2016, Union Pacific replaced the trestles for the 70-year-old bridge.

The repairs in 2016 were intended to help the bridge withstand the frequent flooding events that occur in Southeast Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

