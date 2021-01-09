Hardin Fire and Rescue has new chief

Liberty County ESD 7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue) is pleased to announce the selection and installation of its new fire chief, Jason Garza of Hardin, Texas. Chief Garza, 41, is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has spent 17 years in the fire service.

“He is also a professional firefighter for the city of Baytown. He holds multiple certifications that will enable him to be a highly professional firefighter for Liberty County ESD 7 and East Liberty County,” said ESD 7 Board President Klint Bush. “He is also certified and trained as a Haz-mat firefighter as well. His goal is to be able to help expand the role of the Hardin fire department within the community as well as to continue the forward progress of the members’ training and preparedness for any emergency that our community might face.”

Garza and his wife, Jamie, have six children, ranging in age from 2 to 19. Their youngest son, Gunner, drowned in January 2019, which led to the Garzas starting a foundation, “Gunner’s Gift,” in his memory. The Foundation provides CPR lessons, toy drives and swim scholarships in the goal of preventing more tragic drownings.

Jason and Jamie Garza have six children. They make their home in Hardin.

“Keeping our community safe is a family effort and we are proud to now be part of the Hardin family. I first got introduced into the fire service at the age of 16 in a small but cozy town. The desire to help others had always stayed within me as I grew. While in the Corps, I had the privilege and honor to train with and serve beside some of the best men I have ever known. We are new to this immediate area but have already found Hardin to be a very warm community. For that I say thank you,” Garza said.

The new chief says he is motivated by John 15:13, which says, “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

“We, as firemen, embrace this belief as part of our character. I will do my best to uphold the moral and ethical standards that the citizens expect from their emergency responders,” Garza said.

