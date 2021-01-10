Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 8, 2021:

  • Bailey, Bryce Miles – Theft
  • Gonzalez, Perfecto Max – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon on Alcohol Premises
  • Howard, Angela Lynette – Driving While License Invalid
  • Kelley, Jessica Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid
  • Price, Christopher Adam – Driving While License Invalid
  • Vanderhider, John Michael – Driving While Intoxicated
  • White, Cody Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Note: The mugshot for Bryce Miles Bailey is unavailable at this time.

  • Gonzalez, Perfecto Max
  • Vanderhider, John Michael
  • White, Cody Paul

