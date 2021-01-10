Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 8, 2021:
- Bailey, Bryce Miles – Theft
- Gonzalez, Perfecto Max – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon on Alcohol Premises
- Howard, Angela Lynette – Driving While License Invalid
- Kelley, Jessica Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid
- Price, Christopher Adam – Driving While License Invalid
- Vanderhider, John Michael – Driving While Intoxicated
- White, Cody Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
Note: The mugshot for Bryce Miles Bailey is unavailable at this time.