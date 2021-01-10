Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 8, 2021:

Bailey, Bryce Miles – Theft

Gonzalez, Perfecto Max – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon on Alcohol Premises

Howard, Angela Lynette – Driving While License Invalid

Kelley, Jessica Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid

Price, Christopher Adam – Driving While License Invalid

Vanderhider, John Michael – Driving While Intoxicated

White, Cody Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Note: The mugshot for Bryce Miles Bailey is unavailable at this time.

Gonzalez, Perfecto Max

Vanderhider, John Michael

White, Cody Paul

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

