Lewellyn “Lew” Ellis, 66, of Eufala, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mr. Ellis was born on October 4, 1954, to the late Dewey H. Ellis and Helen M. Rose in Beaumont, Texas. Mr. Ellis was a retired project manager for Doughie Construction. Mr. Ellis was a Special Operations Viet Nam United States Marine Veteran. He loved the outdoors, hunting, bass, and salt water fising. He was a faithful servant who loved his family.

Mr. Ellis is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dewey Wayne Ellis, Keith Ellis, Kip Ellis; sister, Sonja Ellis, and nephew, Russ Poore.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Bryan Ellis and wife Kathy of Georgia, Brandon Ellis of North Carolina, Jay Ellis of Virginia; stepson, Joey Bullock and wife Carly of Virginia; daughters, Brittany Jensen and husband James of Florida, Danielle “Niki” Bullock of Oklahoma, and Abby Ellis of Virginia; sisters, Connie Savant and husband Ed of Brooklyn, Texas, Shannon Burton of Lumberton, Texas; grandchildren, Corrine and Hailee Ellis of Georgia, Jaden, Preston, and Kingston Ellis of North Carolina, Jamie and Jace Jenson of Georgia, Carter Bullock , Jazzlyn and Kaylee Bullock of Virginia, many other loving relatives and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, 1:00 pm at Grace Church 1130 Hwy 69 North, Kountze, Texas with Pastor Raymond McNames officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday from 11:00 am until service time.

