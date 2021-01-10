Sue Storey, 76, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Clear Lake, TX. Mrs. Story was born on December 14, 1944, to the late Robert Henderson and Sally Sara Coody in DeRidder, LA. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Mrs. Story is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Johnson; 13 brothers and sisters, and grandson, Mann Green.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jeff Johnson of Hardin, TX; daughter, Dianna Johnson of Porter, TX; grandchildren, Heather Johnson, and Anthony Ensign; great-grandchildren, Aryanna Green, Arabella Green, Brayden Johnson, and Saylor Johnson.



A service of remembrance will be held Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2:00 P. M. at Morse Cemetery 2640 CR 777 Buna TX with Reverend Brad Davis officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sue J Storey please visit our Tribute Store.

