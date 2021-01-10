Stanley Grove Schell, age 75, of Coldspring, Texas passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. He was born July 4, 1945 in Panama to parents Leon and Florence Schell who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Robert Schell, Don Schell and daughter Lisa Dawn Schell.

Stanley served 29 ½ years in the US Air Force and Air National Guard. During his time in the military he served in Desert Storm. He retired from the Air Force, Air National Guard, and the US Post Office. He was a member of the VFW Post #5621 and the Cleveland American Legion. Stanley and Sherri resided in Coldspring for the past 5 years and were former residents of Hardin Texas.

Survivors include his wife Sherri Schell; son, Jeremy Schell and wife Elaine; daughter, Traci Keith and husband Chris; stepchildren, J.D. Eubanks and wife Amanda, Jessica Treille and husband Brian, and Kimberly Eubanks; brothers, Jack Schell and wife Linda, Roy Schell, Daniel Schell and wife Kim; sisters, Loraine Lavergne and husband Roland, and Lona Akers; grandchildren, Amber Kennerly, Bryce Treille, Caitlin Eubanks, Grace Eubanks, and Ruby Meche; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at VFW Post #5621, 1520 N. Main St., Liberty, Texas.

