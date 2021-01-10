Mildred Louise Rhodes, age 87 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. She was born May 1, 1933 in Oop, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; along with her husband, Harold J. Rhodes; brothers, Leonard Carroll, Wade Carroll, and Buck Carroll; and son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Susan Rhodes.

Mildred was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxilliary. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Mildred will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sons, Mack Rhodes and wife Margaret, and Mark Rhodes and wife Katie; grandchildren, R.J. Rhodes and wife Janet, Elizabeth Ross and husband Trevor, Lucille Daigle and husband Bryan, Joe Rhodes, Timmy Rhodes, Jessica Campbell and husband Clayt, and Gregory Lamb and wife Claudette; great-grandchildren, Colt Daigle, Cade Daigle and Coy Daigle, Sarah Rhodes, Grayson Harold Rhodes, Trinity Ross, Alena Ross, and Nichalann Ross; along numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. Carl Williamson. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

