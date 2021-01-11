Car accident in Devers ties up traffic Monday

A 35-year-old Beaumont man was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston Monday afternoon following a one-vehicle accident east of Devers on US 90, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Just after 3 p.m., Liberty County Sheriff’s Office sent out an attempt-to-locate alert for a white male traveling in a black Chevy pickup truck on US 90 east of Devers. The man reportedly was suffering from a medical condition that had him swerving in and out of traffic, Willoughby said.

Before he could be intercepted, the man crashed his vehicle into several road signs and his vehicle came to a stop. When authorities arrived, the man was breathing but unresponsive.

He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Lifeflight. His condition is unknown.

The accident caused the roadway to be closed while LifeFlight landed.

