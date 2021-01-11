Barbara Jean Benningfield, age 73 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born November 3 1948 in Cleveland, Texas to parents John and Lois Mosley who preceded her in death along with her husband, Donald Benningfield.

Survivors include her sons, Don Benningfield and wife Tanya, Brad Benningfield and wife Dana; brother, Paul Mosley; sister, Regina Mosley; grandchildren, Tony Benningfield, Chris Benningfield, Nikolas Benningfield, Sara Brock and William Brock; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Griffin, Ophilia, Victoria, Scarlet, Hunter and Allison; partner, Dan McGraw; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Squier Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

